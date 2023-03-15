Ben Doak was forced off for Liverpool under-19s after suffering a nasty head collision.

Barry Lewtas is hopeful that Ben Doak’s head injury he suffered in Liverpool under-19s’ loss UEFA Youth League defeat is not too serious.

The winger was forced off just eight minutes into Tuesday’s quarter-final tie against Sporting Lisbon. He clashed heads with a home defender at the Academia Cristiano Ronaldo and stumbled to the ground before looking groggy when substituted. The young Reds went on to fall to a 1-0 loss to bring an end to a fine campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doak has enjoyed an impressive maiden season since joining Liverpool from Celtic last summer. He has recorded 10 goals and seven assists for the under-18s, under-19s and under-21s level along with making five first-team appearances. Doak also signed a professional contract when turning 17.

On Doak’s injury, head coach Lewtas told Liverpoolfc.com: Ben is OK. He obviously couldn’t continue but our medical staff got to him quickly. He was on the pitch at the end with the lads and we will keep him closely monitored.”

Speaking after Doak’s impressive first-team debut in Liverpool’s defeat of Derby County in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, Klopp said: “He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He’s good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch – him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am pretty sure his family was here tonight. I can remember when I saw the family at the AXA when we signed the boy, how excited everybody was. Now having this night, it’s the next step, it’s cool. He showed up, obviously.”