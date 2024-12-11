The defender will join Liverpool’s academy.

A young defender has revealed he has signed for Liverpool’s academy from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Lucas Clarke has taken to Instagram to announce he’s made the move to the Reds. The left-sided defender had previously been with City but has opted to join Liverpool. “Delighted to have signed for @liverpoolfc can’t wait to get started,” Clarke posted on social media. The youngster will link up with Liverpool’s youth ranks.

The Reds have signed a number of youngsters to their academy in recent seasons. Last summer, Liverpool prised the highly-rated winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea. The Stamford Bridge side were reportedly incensed that Liverpool poached one of their brightest prospects. Ngumoha, an England youth international has already trained with Arne Slot’s first team several times despite being aged 16. He featured for the under-19s in a 2-2 draw against Girona in the UEFA Youth League yesterday.

The previous summer, Liverpool brought in Trey Nyoni (Leicester City), Amara Nallo (West Ham) and Kornel Misciur (Hull City) while Ben Doak signed from Celtic in 2022. Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo), Bobby Clarke (Newcastle United), James McConnell (Sunderland) and Calum Scanlon (Birmingham City) are among others to have joined the club from rival academies.