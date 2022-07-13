Liverpool complete fourth player sale of summer transfer window

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams were the first three to leave Liverpool permanently.

Youngster Tom Clayton has left Liverpool to join Swindon Town on a permanent deal.

The versatile 21-year-old - who can play in defence and midfield - has moved to the League Two club for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s the fourth player the Reds have sold this summer - after Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Takumi Minamino (Monaco) and Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

Clayton did not make a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, he captained Liverpool under-23s last season - and skippered them to Lancashire FA Senior Cup glory.

Clayton joins a Swindon side who were beaten in the League Two play-offs last term.

Speaking to the Robins’ website, he said: “I’m so pleased to join Swindon. Having spoken to a number of people about the club before signing I knew this was the place I wanted to play my football and take the next step in my career, so it wasn’t a hard decision at all.

“I’m itching to get started and push myself hard here. I want to become a first team regular and show the fans what I’m about.