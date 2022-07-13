Liverpool complete fourth player sale of summer transfer window

Youngster Tom Clayton has left Liverpool to join Swindon Town on a permanent deal.
The versatile 21-year-old - who can play in defence and midfield - has moved to the League Two club for an undisclosed fee.
He’s the fourth player the Reds have sold this summer - after Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Takumi Minamino (Monaco) and Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
Clayton did not make a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
However, he captained Liverpool under-23s last season - and skippered them to Lancashire FA Senior Cup glory.
Clayton joins a Swindon side who were beaten in the League Two play-offs last term.
Speaking to the Robins’ website, he said: “I’m so pleased to join Swindon. Having spoken to a number of people about the club before signing I knew this was the place I wanted to play my football and take the next step in my career, so it wasn’t a hard decision at all.
“I’m itching to get started and push myself hard here. I want to become a first team regular and show the fans what I’m about.
“This is a great club with superb ambition, and I really want to be part of this exciting project moving forward.”