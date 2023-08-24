Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have completed the signing of young midfielder Trey Nyoni.

The 16-year-old has joined the Reds’ youth set-up after leaving Leicester City. Nyoni revealed on Instagram that his switch to Anfield has been confirmed,

Posting on Instagram after leaving Leicester, Nyoni said: “I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”