Liverpool complete signing of midfielder signing from Championship side
Liverpool have signed a youngster from Leicester City.
Liverpool have completed the signing of young midfielder Trey Nyoni.
The 16-year-old has joined the Reds’ youth set-up after leaving Leicester City. Nyoni revealed on Instagram that his switch to Anfield has been confirmed,
Posting on Instagram after leaving Leicester, Nyoni said: “I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”
The England youth international made 15 appearances for the Foxes’ under-18s last season - scoring twice and recording one goal. He also played for Leciester’s under-21s in the Premier League International Cup. Now Nyoni has joined Liverpool where he will be hoping to progress into the first team down the line.