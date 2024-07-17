Liverpool confirm latest arrival as former West Ham United and Atletico Madrid man moves to Anfield
Liverpool have confirmed the arrival of Johnny Heitinga to Arne Slot’s backroom staff.
The former Everton and Atletico Madrid defender joins the Reds as an assistant coach.
Heitinga moves to Anfield after leaving West Ham United at the end of last season following the exit of David Moyes. The ex-Holland international, who played in the 2010 World Cup final loss to Spain, was previously with Ajax and had a stint as interim head coach.
Now he makes the switch to Anfield to join Slot’s coaching team ahead of the 2024-25 season. Liverpool last week announced Aaron Briggs as first team individual development coach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.