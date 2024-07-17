Johnny Heitinga. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The former Everton defender has made the move to Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have confirmed the arrival of Johnny Heitinga to Arne Slot’s backroom staff.

The former Everton and Atletico Madrid defender joins the Reds as an assistant coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heitinga moves to Anfield after leaving West Ham United at the end of last season following the exit of David Moyes. The ex-Holland international, who played in the 2010 World Cup final loss to Spain, was previously with Ajax and had a stint as interim head coach.

Now he makes the switch to Anfield to join Slot’s coaching team ahead of the 2024-25 season. Liverpool last week announced Aaron Briggs as first team individual development coach.