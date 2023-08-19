Register
Liverpool confirm big Wataru Endo news ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool signed Waturu Endo from Stuttgart.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST

Liverpool have confirmed that Wataru Endo will be in today’s squad to face AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

The midfielder joined the Reds from Stuttgart on Friday for a fee of around £16 million. And Endo has been given international clearance in time to be able to be involved in Jurgen Klopp’s first home game of the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool’s official account posted on Twitter: “@wataru0209 has been granted international clearance and will be included in today's matchday squad for #LIVBOU 🙌.”