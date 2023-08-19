Liverpool confirm big Wataru Endo news ahead of Bournemouth clash
Liverpool signed Waturu Endo from Stuttgart.
Liverpool have confirmed that Wataru Endo will be in today’s squad to face AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.
The midfielder joined the Reds from Stuttgart on Friday for a fee of around £16 million. And Endo has been given international clearance in time to be able to be involved in Jurgen Klopp’s first home game of the 2023-24 season.
Liverpool’s official account posted on Twitter: “@wataru0209 has been granted international clearance and will be included in today's matchday squad for #LIVBOU 🙌.”