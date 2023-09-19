Register
19th Sep 2023
Liverpool have confirmed that they they will their 2023-24 third kit for the first time this week.

The Reds raise the curtain to their Europa League when they face Austrian side LASK at the Raiffeisen Arena (17.45 BST). And Jurgen Klopp’s side will be donning their latest strip for the encounter.

Klopp is expected to shuffle his pack for the clash. Players including Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott are all strong contenders to feature from the outset.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch could be handed his full debut after arriving from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day. The 21-year-old made his Reds bow in stoppage-time of Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool have taken 13 points from their opening five top-flight matches so far this season.

