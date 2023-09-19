Liverpool start their Europa League campaign against the Austrian side.

Liverpool have confirmed that they they will their 2023-24 third kit for the first time this week.

The Reds raise the curtain to their Europa League when they face Austrian side LASK at the Raiffeisen Arena (17.45 BST). And Jurgen Klopp’s side will be donning their latest strip for the encounter.

Klopp is expected to shuffle his pack for the clash. Players including Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott are all strong contenders to feature from the outset.