Liverpool team news for their Champions League fixture against Napoli.

Fabinho and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool departing ahead of their UEFA Champions League group A match against SSC Napoli at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on September 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have revealed their 21-man travelling squad for tomorrow's Champions League Group A clash against Napoli.

And eight first-team players are missing for the Reds' opening fixture of this season's European Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp's side have seemingly suffered two fresh injuries since Saturday's 0-0 draw against Everton.

Fabio Carvalho was forced off at half-time with knee swelling at Goodison Park and does not travel to Italy.

To make Liverpool's problems worse in midfield, Curtis Jones does not feature after missing training earlier today.

Jordan Henderson remains unavailable with a hamstring setback

And midfield pair Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of the Reds' Champions League squad as they are sidelined with respective ongoing muscle problems.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate (knee) is expected back in training towards the end of the month.

Calvin Ramsay had returned to training last week but is another not on the plane.

The right-back has not played for Liverpool since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window because of a back issue.

Caoimhin Kelleher had also started training again, according to Jurgen Klopp last week.

But the goalkeeper is still to be included in a match-day squad this season, having been absent since early on in pre-season.

Thiago Alcantara is back from a hamstring issue, though, while deadline-day signing Arthur Melo could make his Liverpool debut.

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Davies are part of the group.