Liverpool injury news ahead of Brighton clash in the FA Cup fourth round.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Brighton.

And the Reds will still have several of their players unavailable.

Roberto Firmino has not played for the Reds since the restart of the season after the World Cup.

Virgil van Dijk is out with a hamstring injury, while Diogo Jota continues his comeback from a calf problem he’s been sidelined with since October.

Klopp has admitted the trio will be back in another couple of weeks.

The Liverpool manager said: “Closer, yes. [Imminent] No. It will take another couple of weeks.

“Diogo, Bobby, Virgil a couple of weeks and then we have to see from there.”