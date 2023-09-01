Register
By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
James Norris of Liverpool during the game between Liverpool U21 v Everton U21 at AXA Training Centre on August 14, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)James Norris of Liverpool during the game between Liverpool U21 v Everton U21 at AXA Training Centre on August 14, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool youngster James Norris has departed on loan for Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old joins the Reds’ near neighbours to garner senior experience. Norris has made two appearances for Jurgen Klop’s side - both in cup competitions - and is capabe of operating as a midfielder and left-back.

Tranmere manager Ian Lawes said on Norris’ arrival: “I've known James for a long time from when I worked at Liverpool with the younger age groups. He suits the mentality, he works hard, he competes, he runs, he's tenacious, always all in.

"He never lets you down in his approach to the game and his commitment, and it's good to have him in."

