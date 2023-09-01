Liverpool have allowed a youngster to go out on loan.

James Norris of Liverpool during the game between Liverpool U21 v Everton U21 at AXA Training Centre on August 14, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool youngster James Norris has departed on loan for Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old joins the Reds’ near neighbours to garner senior experience. Norris has made two appearances for Jurgen Klop’s side - both in cup competitions - and is capabe of operating as a midfielder and left-back.

Tranmere manager Ian Lawes said on Norris’ arrival: “I've known James for a long time from when I worked at Liverpool with the younger age groups. He suits the mentality, he works hard, he competes, he runs, he's tenacious, always all in.