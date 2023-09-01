‘Good to have him’ - Liverpool confirm first transfer of summer deadline day
Liverpool have allowed a youngster to go out on loan.
Liverpool youngster James Norris has departed on loan for Tranmere Rovers.
The 20-year-old joins the Reds’ near neighbours to garner senior experience. Norris has made two appearances for Jurgen Klop’s side - both in cup competitions - and is capabe of operating as a midfielder and left-back.
Tranmere manager Ian Lawes said on Norris’ arrival: “I've known James for a long time from when I worked at Liverpool with the younger age groups. He suits the mentality, he works hard, he competes, he runs, he's tenacious, always all in.
"He never lets you down in his approach to the game and his commitment, and it's good to have him in."