Liverpool confirm four high-profile departures for this summer

Liverpool have confirmed the departures of four squad members that will leave at the end of the season.

The contracts of the quartet of Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are up at the end of this season and all four will leave at the end of the current campaign.

All four have been a part of the successes during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club and now this news, confirmed by Liverpool’s official website, is clearly an indication that a summer of change is coming in their squad.

Firmino is the high-profile departure of the four, as the Brazilian has been an integral part of Klopp’s success having been part of the famed front-three including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane that blew away opposition teams in England and beyond.

He leaves the club after eight years and he has currently played 360 times, scoring 109 goals and registering 79 assists and has been known for mastering the ‘false nine’ role during his time in England - and fans will be hoping they can see him at the weekend against Aston Villa at Anfield, which is rather likely as the Brazilian has returned to full training this week.

James Milner has also been an integral part of Klopp’s squad and has been an incredible free signing since joining the club from Manchester City in 2015.

Used as a utility player across the years, the midfielder has featured at left-back, right-back and across midfield and has been a key squad member with his experience, availability and work ethic.

Liverpool has been the club he’s stayed at the longest, playing 330 times and scoring 26 times and assisting 46.

He also topped the Champions League assist charts during their 2017/18 run to the final and leaves the club after a brilliant spell and his professionalism and fitness to play at this level until 37 is a testament to his dedication.

Also departing are Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; both of which have struggled to become regular fixtures in the side due to injurie and inconsistent form.

Keita arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £52m and has gone onto feature 129 times but has never fully lived up to the potential with which he arrived with.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also enjoyed some memorable moments; most notably, his two strikes in the 2017/18 season against Manchester City as the Reds recorded two wins over the famed ‘centurions’ side.

He also netted an incredible deft finish in the Champions League against Genk during a 4-1 win in 2019.