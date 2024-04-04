Liverpool confirm fresh injury issue but land double boost against Sheffield United

Liverpool have made two changes for their Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Anfield.

Wataru Endo misses out for the Reds as he nurses a knock from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Ryan Gravenberch comes into the midfield.

And in defender, Ibrahima Konate returns to feature for the first time in five matches after an injury, with Jarell Quansah dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is back in the Liverpool squad for the first time since suffering an ankle problem in a 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February. Andy Robertson is also on the bench having missed out against Brighton with an ankle issue of his own.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.