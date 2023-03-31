Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Naby Keita will miss Liverpool trip to Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow (12.30 BST).
The midfielder, who is out of contract in June, was forced off half-time representing Guinea in their 3-2 victory over Ethiopia on Monday.
Keita was not spotted in training on Thursday and it has been confirmed that he will miss the clash.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Naby is out. He came back with a muscle injury from the national team. We will see how long he is out.”
Thiago Alcantara hasn’t featured for Liverpool since February but could return to training next week. Klopp said: “Thiago is in a good way but is not in team training yet. If things go well, he’ll be part of next week’s team training.
“We had little stomach bugs here and there but it stopped a few days ago so should be all right.”