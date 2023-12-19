The winger has torn his lateral meniscus, which means he requires surgery. Doak suffered his setback when limping off in the 28th minute of the under-21s' 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.

The 18-year-old has been on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp 's side throughout the season, making a total of six appearances. Doak may have featured in tomorrow night's Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham - but now he is forced to undergo the knife and faces a lengthy lay-off.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: “That’s not a good one. He tore his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery. That one will take [a] longer time. He is young, he is a fit guy, he is a positive guy so for sure he will come back stronger and we need him to come back with the same fire he has with the ball, how he was. He can take time and we will wait for him.”