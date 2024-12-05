Liverpool team news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Alexis Mac Allister will miss Liverpool’s clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The midfielder picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season during the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. Mac Allister was given a caution in the 20th minute of the thrilling St James’ Park encounter. League rules state that any player who reaches five yellow cards before their club’s 19th fixture must serve a one-match ban.

It means that Arne Slot will be without the Argentina international as he prepares to take charge of his maiden derby - and the final one that will be played at Goodison Park before Everton move to their new stadium. In addition, Mac Allister is ruled out of Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Girona next week having collected three bookings so far.

Mac Allister’s absence means Liverpool may be without seven players against Everton. Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) are ruled out for several weeks while Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) is still unavailable. Alisson Becker is not being rushed back from the hamstring issue that has kept him out for two months and Diogo Jota has been unavailable for a similar period with a rib injury.

Federico Chiesa made a quiet playing return for Liverpool under-21s as he scored in a 4-3 loss to Nordsjaelland in the Premier League International Cup at the AXA Training Centre. The winger has had injury issues since his arrival from Juventus in the summer transfer window. Chiesa played for 61 minutes and his fitness may not be assessed as to whether he’s available to be part of the match-day squad for the clash against the Toffees.