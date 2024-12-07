Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 training and press conference at AXA Training Centre on November 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news as midfielder set to miss Fulham and Girona games.

Liverpool have confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister’s Premier League suspension will now take place next weekend.

The midfielder was due to miss today’s Merseyside derby against Everton. He was handed a one-match ban for picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United earlier this week.

But with the Everton game postponed on safety grounds, Mac Allister will now sit out the clash against Fulham at Anfield on Saturday 14 December.

Mac Allister is also suspended for Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Girona on Tuesday. The Argentina international has been booked three times in the league phase.

The club’s media team said: “Alexis Mac Allister will now serve his one-match Premier League suspension when Fulham visit Anfield next weekend.

“The Argentinian incurred a ban in the top flight after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season at Newcastle United in midweek.

“Mac Allister was set to miss the Merseyside derby today but as a result of the trip to Everton being postponed on safety grounds, he will instead be ruled out of the Reds’ meeting with Fulham on December 14. Liverpool’s No.10 is also suspended for Tuesday’s Champions League game at Girona.”

On Mac Allister’s suspension, Slot said at his pre-Everton press conference: “The downside to it is these players hardly make any fouls. Ryan [Gravenberch] is also one card away from being suspended so that’s something for us to be aware of. How that is possible because we hardly make any fouls. The Mac Allister one at Newcastle, you could argue if you saw all the decisions that we have made afterwards if it was so correct he got a yellow for that.

“You know during a season will be suspended and it’s always in moments where could have used him. The good thing for us is we have the main four midfielders that have played, Dom, Ryan, Curtis and Macca, there are still three left and Harvey Elliott is on his way back. That line is not our main worry but our main worry is how close they’re all back with playing time, there are only three injuries in our last line with Diogo close to being back, Federico close to being back and the same for Alisson. Ibou, Conor and Kostas are a bit further away from playing time.”