Liverpool have allowed another of their youngsters to leave.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Luca Stephenson of Liverpool and Juan Castillo of Chelsea in action during the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on February 19, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Luca Stephenson of Liverpool and Juan Castillo of Chelsea in action during the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on February 19, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson has completed a season-loan move to Barrow.

The midfielder, 19 joins the League Two side for the remainder of the campaign. He’s started all three of the under-21s’ games so far this term but heads out to Barrow to earn valuable senior experience.

Bluebirds boss Pete Wild said, “Firstly, I’d like to say thank you to Liverpool for their cooperation with this. We’re really pleased that they’ve trusted us with one of their bright prospects.

We’ve done our homework and we feel he’ll be a really good addition to the group. Hoepfully we can help Luca on his journey like we’ve done with other loan players in the past.”

Liverpool are expected to announce the arrival of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

