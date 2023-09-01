Liverpool have allowed another of their youngsters to leave.

Luca Stephenson of Liverpool and Juan Castillo of Chelsea in action during the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on February 19, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson has completed a season-loan move to Barrow.

The midfielder, 19 joins the League Two side for the remainder of the campaign. He’s started all three of the under-21s’ games so far this term but heads out to Barrow to earn valuable senior experience.

Bluebirds boss Pete Wild said, “Firstly, I’d like to say thank you to Liverpool for their cooperation with this. We’re really pleased that they’ve trusted us with one of their bright prospects.

We’ve done our homework and we feel he’ll be a really good addition to the group. Hoepfully we can help Luca on his journey like we’ve done with other loan players in the past.”