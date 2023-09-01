‘Thank you’ - Liverpool confirm latest deadline day deal ahead of Ryan Gravenberch arrival
Liverpool have allowed another of their youngsters to leave.
Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson has completed a season-loan move to Barrow.
The midfielder, 19 joins the League Two side for the remainder of the campaign. He’s started all three of the under-21s’ games so far this term but heads out to Barrow to earn valuable senior experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bluebirds boss Pete Wild said, “Firstly, I’d like to say thank you to Liverpool for their cooperation with this. We’re really pleased that they’ve trusted us with one of their bright prospects.
We’ve done our homework and we feel he’ll be a really good addition to the group. Hoepfully we can help Luca on his journey like we’ve done with other loan players in the past.”
Liverpool are expected to announce the arrival of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.