Liverpool confirm latest departure as ‘real quality’ defender completes move

Rhys Williams has joined Blackpool on loan from the season.
The Liverpool defender, 21, moves to the Championship club to get much-needed senior minutes under his belt.
Williams went on tour with the Reds to the Far East last week.
But since returning to Merseyside, he’s now made the switch to Bloomfield Road.
What’s been said
Blackpool boss Michael Appleton told the club website: “Rhys is a physical and athletic defender who has come through Liverpool’s Academy to go on and represent their first-team, and we are thrilled that he has signed for Blackpool.
“He’s had a good amount of experience despite his young age, and he is someone that is going to add real quality to our squad this coming season.”
Williams has come through Liverpool’s youth ranks and made 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
In the 2020-21 season, he started the final five Premier League matches and helped ensure the Reds qualified for the Champions League.
Last term, Williams had a stint on loan at Swansea City.
‘So happy to be here’
On his move to Blackpool, he said: “I’m so happy to be here and I want to show everyone what I can do this season.
“I think I’m aerially dominant because of my height, and I’m a vocal defender. I like to have the ball at my feet too, so hopefully I can play the way the gaffer wants us to play.
“I spoke to him before signing, and he was really complimentary and said only good things about the football club and the journey it’s going on. I want to be a part of that, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”