Liverpool have made their latest decision to recall a youngster from a loan spell.

Liverpool have recalled Kaide Gordon from his loan spell at Norwich City.

The winger, who is the Reds' youngest FA Cup goalscorer in the club's history, has been a bit-part player since joining the Canaries in the summer transfer window. Gordon moved to Norwich hoping to get regular senior football under his belt. But chances at the Championship outfit have been scant.

Gordon has made just 10 appearances, scoring once. Given his lack of game-time, Liverpool have brought the 20-year-old back to Merseyside. A club statement said: "Kaide Gordon has been recalled from his loan spell with Norwich City.

“Gordon, an England U20 international, joined the Reds from Derby County in 2021 and has made seven senior appearances for the club. He is Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the FA Cup after he netted against Shrewsbury Town in January 2022 at the age of 17 years and 96 days.”

Gordon joined the Reds from Derby County in February 2022 for a fee of up to £3 million. The Athletic reports that Liverpool will look to find him another club to help his development.

A Norwich statement said: “Kaide Gordon has returned to parent club Liverpool from his loan spell at Norwich City. The winger joined City on deadline day of the summer transfer window, and would go on to make 10 appearances, scoring one goal. All at the club thank Kaide for his effort and commitment while part of the Norwich City squad.”

Meanwhile, Calvin Ramsay has reportedly agreed a deal to join Kilmarnock. The right-back spent the first half of the campaign at Wigan Athletic but played only 12 times for the League One outfit. Ramsay moved to Liverpool from Aberdeen for up to £4.2 million in the summer of 2022 and has made two appearances.

Last season, the one-cap Scotland international spent time at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers respectively but totalled a combined five outings.