Liverpool defender Luke Chambers has sealed a loan to Wigan Athletic.

The left-back will spend the second half of the campaign at the League One club. Chambers is well-regarded by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff. The 19-year-old had a highly fruitful loan spell at Kilmarnock last term where he helped them avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership - and sacrificed representing England under-20s at the World Cup to stay at Rugby Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season, Chambers has made four appearances for Liverpool this season - including a full debut in a 5-1 thrashing of Toulouse in the Europa League. In recent weeks, he's served as cover with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas sidelined.

But with Owen Beck recalled from his loan at Dundee, while Robertson and Tsimikas are both earmarked to return to training at the end of the month, Chambers has now made a temporary switch to Wigan.

Speaking before Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup clash against Lyon during last season's winter break for the World Cup, Klopp told LFCTV: “When I look at Luke Chambers I think ‘wow, he has everything for a centre half, apart from a body’."

On his move to Wigan, Chambers said: "I'm over the moon to sign here. It's such a historic club with a lot of great players here, and I've come here to help the team win games and get as far as we can in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I came to watch a few of the games - I thought the style of play was good, and I feel like I fit right in. The club has a great following also, which makes it intriguing.