The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan from Liverpool.

James Balagizi of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 05, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have recalled James Balagizi from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder, 20, returns to Anfield after spending the first half of the campaign at the League One outfit. Balagizi made seven appearances for the Latics, with injuries limiting his game-time.

A Wigan statement said: "We can confirm that James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool FC. The 20-year-old leaves the DW Stadium with seven appearances in all competitions this season. The club would like to thank James for his efforts during his time with Latics and wish him all the best for the future."

Balagizi has been with Liverpool since under-11 level and signed a new contract prior to his switch to Wigan. The England youth international had a spell at Crawley Town last season.