Liverpool youngster Owen Beck has departed on loan.

The left-back has completed a switch to Scottish Premiership side Dundee for the 2023-24 season.

Beck has made two appearances for the Reds - both arriving in the Caraabo Cup on the way to glory in the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last term, Beck had spells on loan at Portuguese side Famalicao and Bolton Wanderers of League One. He made nine appearances for the Trotters. Now the Wales youth international makes the move to Dundee, who are preparing for life back in the Scottish Premiership after being promoted last season.

Jurgen Klopp called Beck a 'super talent' after Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao in August 2021.