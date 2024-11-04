Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League clash.

Ibrahima Konate has trained with Liverpool ahead of their Champions League encounter against Bayer Leverkusen.

The defender has made a swift return after being forced off in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton. Konate had to be substituted at half-time with a suspected wrist injury, with Joe Gomez coming on in his way.

The France international had a scan, which came back clear. And he looks set to be available for the visit of Leverkusen to Anfield tomorrow night. Arne Slot’s side go in pursuit of maintaining their 100 per cent record in the competition this season, having delivered wins over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leizpig.

There were no new absences from the squad that underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre. Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa all remain absent until after the international break later this month.

Meanwhile, Trey Nyoni appeared to be absent. The midfielder has consistently trained with Slot’s toorps this season and he featured on the bench in the 1-0 victory at RB Leipzig last month. The midfielder also came on during the 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last week. But with Liverpool under-19s taking on their Leverkusen counterparts tomorrow afternoon, Nyoni could instead be in line to captain the young Reds. Barry Lewtas’ side have picked up four points from three games so far and need to finish in the top 24 to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Instead, Tom Hill and James Norris rubbed shoulders with the rest of Liverpool’s squad. It could mean one of the pair land a berth on the bench with UEFA rules permitting 12 substitutes. Norris, 21, is a left-back who spent last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers while midfielder Hill, 22, has frequently captained the under-21s.

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Morton, Hill.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo.