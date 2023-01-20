Liverpool confirm massive injury boost as Jurgen Klopp makes selection admission

Liverpool team news ahead of Chelsea clash at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Darwin Nunez. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez is in contention for Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea at Anfield tomorrow.The striker has missed the Reds’ past two matches after suffering a hamstring injury.

It’s left Liverpool short of senior attacking options. But Nunez is back in training and will be involved against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott scored a sublime match winner in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves on Tuesday. He suffered a knock in the second half of the Molineux tie.

Kostas Tsimikas also suffered a knock to the back but Klopp is hopeful everyone from the Wolves win will be fit.

And the Reds boss says that he’ll decide on his team after training this afternoon amid talk of a selection headache given his fringe players stepped up to the plate midweek.

“I never had a headache about selection. It’s now 1.45pm training, training at 4pm meetings before,” Klopp said.

“I get all the information - let me see if I have a headache or if get information that will give me another headache. I hope they’re all fit and ready and we can find a good team.”