Liverpool confirm midfielder to undergo surgery and will miss rest of season

Tyler Morton, left, with Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpoo midfielder will miss the rest of the season during his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder has made 46 appearances for the Lancashire outfit during their Championship play-off push. They currently sit eighth with three games remaining - but Morton will play no further part.

He suffered a fractured metatarsal during Rovers’ 1-1 draw against Preston North End and is set for surgery.

A Liverpool statement said: “Tyler Morton is set to miss the rest of Blackburn Rovers' season through injury.

“Morton completed a loan switch to Ewood Park in August and has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side, registering four assists.

“The 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool back in January, having enjoyed a breakthrough season in Jürgen Klopp's first team in 2021-22.”

Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph: "We have another injured player, Morton is out for the season, he has a fracture on his foot. He got it in the first half, he played the whole second half, he's incredible, a tough boy.

"He couldn't walk after, he will have an operation. It's disappointing as it's a position we are stretched.

"We are disappointed, that is football, we can't turn it around. He had a lot of pain at half-time but played the second half and that shows the character of the boy with a fracture.”