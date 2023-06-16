Register
Liverpool confirm more departures as 11 players now set to leave Anfield but four others could stay

Liverpool are set for a number of changes to their squad this summer

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST

Liverpool have announced the departure of seven academy players, joining four of their senior stars in leaving the club this summer.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Anfield when their deals expire at the end of the month.

Keita will officially join Werder Bremen next month while earlier this week Milner secured a move to Brighton on a one-year deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlin has been linked with a switch to Aston Villa while Roberto Firmino has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool confirmed on Thursday: “Liverpool FC’s Premier League retained list has been submitted, confirming the departure of several senior and Academy players after the 2022-23 season.

“As previously announced, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

“All four bid farewell having played their part in Jürgen Klopp’s side lifting seven trophies in recent years, including the 2019 Champions League and the Reds’ first league title for 30 years with 99 points in 2019-20.

“There were also successes in the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield, and the quartet’s contributions were saluted during an emotional send-off at Anfield in May.”

Goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new deal, which has reportedly been agreed by the player, while contract offers have been made to academy trio Paul Glatzel, Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman.

Liverpool have confirmed the seven academy players who will leave the club when their deals expire are Jack Bearne, Liam Hughes Charlie Hayes-Green, Oscar Kelly, Fidel O’Rourke, Oludare Olufunwa and Iwan Roberts.

