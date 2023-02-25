Liverpool confirm one squad selection decision hours before Crystal Palace clash

Arthur Melo will not be in Liverpool’s squad for tonight’s PremierLeague clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
That’s because the on-loan Juventus midfielder is featuring for the under-21s this afternoon against Leicester City at the AXA Training Centre.
Arthur joined the Reds on a season-long loan from the Serie A outfit on summer transfer deadline day.
However, the Brazlian has managed just 13 minutes of action for Jurgen Klopp’s side. He suffered a thigh injury which required surgery in October.
Arthur has been back in training for several weeks but was omitted from match-day squads against Everton and Newcastle United.
And as he works back towards full fitness, Athur features for the under-21s.
He made two appearances for the young Reds shortly after arriving on Merseyside - with Leicester one opponent he faced.