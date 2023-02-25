Liverpool confirm one squad selection decision hours before Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight.

Arthur Melo is back in training. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arthur Melo will not be in Liverpool’s squad for tonight’s PremierLeague clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

That’s because the on-loan Juventus midfielder is featuring for the under-21s this afternoon against Leicester City at the AXA Training Centre.

Arthur joined the Reds on a season-long loan from the Serie A outfit on summer transfer deadline day.

However, the Brazlian has managed just 13 minutes of action for Jurgen Klopp’s side. He suffered a thigh injury which required surgery in October.

Arthur has been back in training for several weeks but was omitted from match-day squads against Everton and Newcastle United.

And as he works back towards full fitness, Athur features for the under-21s.

