Liverpool can take a step towards Wembley with a victory over the Cottagers.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher will once again be in goal for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Reds host Fulham in the semi-final first leg at Anfield - and are potentially 180 minutes away from reaching Wembley. Certainly, it would be a significant achievement for Jurgen Klopp's side, who went through a squad rebuild in the summer transfer window.

With Liverpool on the cusp of a final, there could be a temptation for Klopp to stick with No.1 stopper Alisson Becker. However, Kelleher has served as the Reds' stopper in the competition - and was the hero in the penalty shootout victory over Chelsea to be crowned champions two years ago.

And the Republic of Ireland international will aim to shut out Fulham and move Liverpool a step closer to an appearance at the national stadium. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders told the club's website: “Caoimh is our No.1 for this competition, so he will start tomorrow."

Liverpool will be forced into a change at right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for three weeks. He suffered a knee injury in last weekend's 2-0 FA Cup victory at Arsenal and it's likely that Conor Bradley will come into the side.