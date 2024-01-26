Liverpool have confirmed that Pep Lijnders will not succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager.

Klopp has made the bombshell announcement that he will leave the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. The German has been revolutionary since arriving in October 2015, guiding Liverpool back to the European elite and won six major trophies.

Lijnders, who serves as Klopp's assistant, has been tipped as a potential replacement for Klopp in some quarters. The Dutchman is a highly-regarded coach and has acted on media duties for the Carabao Cup.

But Liverpool have said that Lijnders, along with fellow assistant Peter Krawietz and elite development coach Vitor Matos will all leave the club. Lijnders is keen to pursue his own management career, having had a brief spell at Netherlands outfit NEC earlier in his career.

