Liverpool confirm eight players back for pre-season today as Mo Salah absent but wantaway defender in
Liverpool have confirmed that eight players will report back for pre-season duty today.
The Reds will gradually bring back their troops, with Arne Slot also set to face the media for the first time since being appointed head coach.
In the morning, Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Sepp van den Berg will be involved. They will be followed by Owen Beck, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas.
Interestingly, Mo Salah is among those who will not be present along with Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips.
Van den Berg returns to Anfield after spending last season on loan at Mainz. He made 36 appearances last season, scoring three goals to help the club finish 13th in the Bundesliga. Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel recently claimed that van den Berg is keen to return to the German outfit for the 2024-24 season. “The only one who has made a decision is Sepp," Heidel told German outlet Kicker. "He definitely wants to stay in Mainz. He has said that very clearly in public."
Meanwhile, Beck was on loan at Dundee last term, while Phillips had spells with Celtic and Cardiff City.
The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister are among the players still representing their respective nations at Euro 2024 and the Copa America. And while Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) have exited the Euros, they have been given a period of respite before meeting up their their new boss Slot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.