Liverpool confirm 'serious' injury blow after player ruled out of five matches

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admits there is no time scale on when Alisson Becker will make a return from injury for Liverpool.

The goalkeeper has a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Reds' five matches. Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised in Alisson's absence.

While Kelleher's performances have been highly impressive, Alisson is firmly first-choice keeper at Anfield. He's regarded as one of the best in the world in his position and is part of the club's five-strong leadership group.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed before the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea that Alisson would be unavailable until after the international break later this month. But Klopp, speaking ahead of today's trip to Nottingham Forest as Liverpool aim to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League, is hopeful the Brazil international could return before the end of the season.