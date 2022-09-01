Max Woltman has left Liverpool on loan to join Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Woltman shoots during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in January (photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

Max Woltman has become the latest Liverpool player to depart during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has joined League Two club Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woltman has made two appearances for the Reds. He made his debut off the bench in a 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro last season before starting in a victory against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey said: “He’s coming in from Liverpool and he’s a well-educated footballer.

“He ticks some boxes for us in that he can play across the front line and I think with the injuries we’ve had in recent weeks, it bulks us up in those areas.

“We’re really happy to get him on board.”

Woltman, 19, is the 27th player to leave Anfield this summer on either a permanent basis or on loan.

Senior players such as Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Divock Origi (AC Milan) and Takumi Minamino (Monaco) departed permanently,.

The likes of Loris Karius and Ben Woodburn were released at the end of the deals.