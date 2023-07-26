Liverpool set off to Singapore for a pre-season tour later this week.

Liverpool have confirmed that they will wear their new 2023-24 season away kit for the first time this weekend.

The Reds will give their 90s-inspired whit and green strip a runout for the clash against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men travel to Singapore tomorrow and will play two matches. The first is against the Foxes at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday.

And having donned their red home kit for pre-season games against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth during the training camp in Germany, they'll now brand their away strip.