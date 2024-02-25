Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are absent against Luton. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai have all failed to pass a late fitness test to feature for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The trio are left out of the match-day squad, having been assessed over the past few days.

In total, Jurgen Klopp's side are without 11 players - with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak also absent.

It makes Liverpool's task of claiming glory all the more difficult, with Klopp making two changes from Wednesday's 4-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

Caoimhin Kelleher was already set to feature in goal regardless of Alisson's absence as he is the designated keeper for the competition. The Republic of Ireland international was Liverpool's hero in the shootout victory two years ago.

Conor Bradley plays his biggest game for the Reds at right-back as he continues to deputise for Alexander-Arnold. Virgil van Dijk leads Liverpool out at Wembley for the first time since taking over the captaincy last summer. He is partnered in central defence by Ibrahima Konate, who replaced Jarell Quansah while Andy Robertson takes up the berth at left-back over Joe Gomez.

Summer signings Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch make up the midfield and play in their maiden finals for the club. So too does Cody Gakpo, who spearheads the attack and is flanked by Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz.

Just two senior outfield players in Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas are on the bench for Liverpool It's largely made up of youngsters - one of whom is 16-year-old Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo.