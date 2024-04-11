Liverpool 'confirm' two starters for Atalanta clash as five players' fate looks clear

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 quarter-final first leg training and press conference at on April 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp will have several selection decisions to make when Liverpool face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds’ Premier League title charge hits the pause button as they shift their towards winning a European trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s final season as Anfield manager. With the race to be crowned champions razor tight with seven matches to go, Klopp will have to use the entirety of his squad accordingly.

With Liverpool level on points with Arsenal and Manchester City just a point adrift, there’s little margin for error with only seven fixtures remaining. But Klopp will not want to show any disrespect towards Atalanta.

La Dea might sit just sixth in Serie A but in the last 16, they knocked out Sporting CP - the table-topping Portuguese outfit managed by Ruben Amorim, who is the frontrunner to succeed Klopp.

Yet Klopp may look to make changes from last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United. And it appears that Harvey Elliott will indeed start when Atalanta visit Anfield. The attacking midfielder was on pre-match press duties, which is usually a clear sign that he’s in the XI.

Elliott made an impact off the bench once again in the United encounter as he won the penalty for Mo Salah to net the equaliser. The 21-year-old has had to be patient this season but is targeting more chances from the outset. Elliott said: “For me it’s just about making sure I’m analysing the game, seeing where I can exploit different teams and seeing the areas I can put myself in and attack from that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Quite frankly, I want to be starting games, I want to be a player walking out rather than coming on – it doesn’t mean I’m not grateful for coming on the pitch, I’m very grateful for every opportunity I get in a Liverpool shirt. For me it’s just about kicking on for myself and kind of cementing my spot in the team – and I’ll do everything I can to do that.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker have all returned to training after Liverpool have spent the best part of two months without the trio. Alexander-Arnold and Jota, who have both had knee injuries, have both returned to team training although they may not be rushed back into action.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp admitted that wasn’t the case with Alisson Becker. The Reds’ No.1 goalkeeper has had a hamstring issue, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising admirably for the previous eight weeks.

“I don’t know exactly how long they were out for now, but I think Ali is so far seven or eight weeks, he is not back in full training yet, but seven or eight weeks,” said Klopp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Kelleher will undoubtedly remain between the posts, with Adrian continuing to provide cover on the bench.