Liverpool team news in full for Derby County clash in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against Derby County at Anfield.

The Reds start the defence of the silverware they claimed at Wembley in February - and have named a much-changed team from last weekend’s 2-1 win at Tottenham.

The Liverpool boss hands out five full debuts and makes 11 selection changes in total.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic start for the first time for the Reds. Meanwhile, there are bows for midfield duo Melkamu Frauendorf and Bobby Clark, as well as striker Layton Stewart.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes his first appearance of the season in goal and is joined by senior players Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who is given a maiden start of the campaign after suffering from a hamstring issue.

On the bench features exciting 16-year-old Ben Doak, who has scored eight goals in the youth ranks this term.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Frauendorf, Bajcetic, Clark; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stewart, Carvalho.