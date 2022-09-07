Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Liverpool confirmed XI: Darwin Nunez benched among three changes for Napoli clash

Liverpool team news for their Champions League fixture against Napoli.

By Will Rooney
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:48 pm
<p>Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Champions League curtain-raiser against Napoli at the Sadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Reds have made xx changes from Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The injured Fabio Carvalho is replaced by James Milner - who is named captain - in midfield.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez drops to the bench with Roberto Firmino spearheading the attack.

And in defence, Andy Robertson is stored on the left-hand side with Kostas Tsmikas among the substitutes.

Thiago Alcantara is only fit enough to make the bench, while Arthur Melo has to wait for his Liverpool debut after signing on loan from Juventus on deadline day.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Roberson, Fabinho, Elliot, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip, Bacjetic, Phillips

Jurgen KloppChampions LeagueEverton