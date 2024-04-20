Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are now preparing to take on Fulham as they look to move on from a week to forget. The Reds have crashed out of the Europa League earlier than expected after a defeat to Atalanta over two legs, while they also slipped up in the title race last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and they cannot afford another slip-up if they want to keep their title hopes alive. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Amorim latest

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘eager to accept’ Liverpool’s proposal ahead of this summer, according to Goal. The Reds have reportedly turned to the Portuguese boss as they search for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will leave at the end of this season.

A reported three-year deal is on the table, and the latest reports claim Amorim is inclined to accept, but Sporting may not be willing to play ball, potentially leading to a big payment going from Merseyside to Portugal’s capital.

Kovac links

Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac is reportedly an alternative for Liverpool. German journalist Christian Falk has told CaughtOffside: “Manager Niko Kovac was most recently released in Wolfsburg. Suddenly he is considered a candidate for Liverpool FC.