Liverpool returned to action on Saturday when they took on Brighton at Anfield, continuing their strong form in the Premier League. The result means Jurgen Klopp's men will gain on at least one of their title rivals, with Arsenal and Manchester City facing off on Sunday.

But as the final stretch takes hold, there is little room for error, and Jurgen Klopp's men will be acutely aware of that. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Nagelsmann claim

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann could be a target now that Alonso is not an option. “Liverpool know Jurgen Klopp is going. They must start doing their due diligence, which will have already started with a new manager. There’s talk of Julian Nagelsmann. He wants his future sorted before the Euros," Sheth told GiveMeSport.

"It’s pretty clever that he wants to do that because if he can get a new contract sorted before the European Championships start, it takes the pressure away from him come the summer. Of course, there will be pressure because it’s a home tournament, and he wants to do well in it. But he doesn’t want that to depend on whether he gets a new contract as the national team manager,”

Cole on Alonso

Former Liverpool winger Joe Cole says Xabi Alonso is making a 'terrible decision' by ruling out a summer exit from Bayer Leverkusen. "I think it’s a terrible decision. He is the hottest property in world football, in management right now," he told TNT Sports.