Liverpool ‘continue to follow’ £70m Newcastle United summer transfer target

Liverpool transfer news as Nicolo Barella is reportedly still on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Liverpool will continue to ‘follow’ Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella amid interest from Newcastle United.

The Reds have been linked with a switch for Barella for several months as Jurgen Klopp plots to replenish his engine room. Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion for £35 million but at least one more addition in the middle of the park is expected to arrive in the summer transfer window.

Several names have been mentioned as to who could arrive at Anfield. One of those is Barella, who enjoyed a fine 2022-23 season with Inter. He made recorded nine goals and 10 assists in 52 games as the Italian giants reached the Champions League final only to be beaten by Manchester City.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Newcastle had made a £50 million offer for Barella as they prepare for Champions League football next season. However, that offer is said to have been nowhere near what Inter would be willing to part ways with 26-year-old for. A price tag of £70 million has been suggested.

And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are still keeping an eye on Barella - with Klopp a long-term admirer.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said: “I would also keep an eye on Liverpool because Liverpool have always been following the player. Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella so let’s see what happens with Liverpool. We know they are busy with Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, and Gabri Veiga - they are speaking with agents of many midfielders because they will sign at least another important midfielder.

“They are also informed on the situation of Nicolo Barella - [it’s] clear to say that Nicolo Barella is a big Inter fan, very happy at Milan and £50 million is almost impossible.”

