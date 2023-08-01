Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan revealed that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are still looking for the 'right partners' to invest in the club.

FSG made the decision to put the Reds on the market last November. They have owned the club since completing a £300 million purchase in 2010.

A swathe of names were linked when it was not clear whether the Boston-based group were looking for a either a full or partial sale. Principal owner Joh Henry confirmed earlier this year that FSG are indeed hoping to part ways with a minority stake.

And Hogan, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, insisted that 'conversations continue'. He said: "Certainly nothing to announce. Those conversations continue, and as the ownership has said, the opportunity is obviously there for investment.

“If it happens, it’s going to be based on finding the right partner – the right partner for Liverpool, and Liverpool being the right partner for them. At the appropriate time, if there’s something to announce then we’ll let you know.

“In any relationship, partnership is part of it. Having the right partners is incredibly important. In the same way we look at our partners from a sponsorship and commercial standpoint, an investment partner needs to be the right partner to be additive to what we are doing.”

It has been suggested that FSG are open selling 10-15%. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire recently said that could earn John Henry and Co. between £400-500 million.