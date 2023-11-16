Liverpool face Man City after the international break and Darwin Nunez could be given an extended break if one thing happens.

They've formed a close bond at Anfield, with one playing an unseen role to help the other thrive.

Alexis Mac Allister has primarily started every Premier League game for Liverpool he's been available because of his prowess. Yet since arriving for £35 million from Brighton, the midfielder has also been key to further unlocking Darwin Nunez's potential. After a mixed 2022-23 campaign following his arrival from Benfica, this term the striker has consistently displayed the ability he previously only showed in glimpses.

A reason why, according to Jurgen Klopp, is because of Mac Allister acting as a translator on the pitch. He's able to get the message across to Nunez in their native Spanish tongue, ensuring instructions can be carried out as the Liverpool manager demands. The upshot is that Nunez has scored seven times and recorded six assists in 2023-24, which places sees him only six goal contributions short of the tally he amassed last season.

The two amigos will turn foes, however, when they meet in the early hours of Friday on international duty as Mac Allister will feature for World Cup champions Argentina against Nunez's Uruguay. Certainly, Kopites will be praying that neither sustain an injury at the Estadio Mâs Monumental. Any Liverpool fans who opted to tune in will be forgiven for wincing should the pair go for a tackle together.

With a top-of-the-table showdown against Manchester City after the international break to come, it is imperative that Klopp does not lose any of his troops.

Both Liverpool and City's players travelling back from South America will face a swift turnaround with the game kicking off at 12.30 GMT on Saturday 25 November - a decision that has irked Klopp. Luis Diaz (Colombia) and Alisson Becker (Brazil) will also jet back thousands of miles after games in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nunez is in line to spearhead Uruguay's attack against Argentina. The 24-year-old scored in both games for Marcelo Bielsa's side last month and produced a talismanic performance to inspire a first victory over Brazil since 2001. After that clash, Nunez admitted he was suffering from cramp and started on the bench for Liverpool's Merseyside derby victory over Everton when the Premier League season recommenced.

Reds supporters will be praying that Nunez does not return with a setback or fatigue. Some may even hope that Nunez has to sit out the game against Bolivia next week. And if Nunez were to pick up a booking against Argentina, he would be ruled out of the following fixture. He is currently on four yellow cards during the 2026 World Cup qualification. Should he collect a fifth caution then Nunez would have to serve a one-match ban.

That would be a blow to Bielsa in Uruguay's bid to take another step closer to booking their spot at the World Cup. As things stand, they sit on seven points in the South American qualification table along with Brazil and Venezuela while Luis Diaz's Colombia are on six points.