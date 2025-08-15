Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Anfield tonight (8pm BST).

Arne Slot surprised plenty by guiding the Reds to their 20th English championship in his maiden season as head coach. Much was made about taking over from Jurgen Klopp, who had returned Liverpool back to the European elite during his nine years in charge.

Slot continued the work that Klopp left behind, with the Reds comfortably claiming the top-flight crown. Now the Dutchman's challenge is to defend the silverware, which is something Liverpool have failed to achieve since 1984.

The Reds are wary that it will be no easy feat. While the squad has been bolstered by more than £250 million being spent on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Giorgi Mamardashvili, their main rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have also strengthened.

Even at this formative stage, any team that slips up will be an opportunity to capitalise. Liverpool face a Bournemouth side that finished ninth last season, which was their best-ever finish. And the Reds may head into the encounter without three defenders.

Slot admitted that he's unsure whether Joe Gomez will be back in the squad. Liverpool's longest-serving player suffered an Achilles problem during the pre-season tour of Asia. Gomez is back in training but the Reds are unsure if he will be able to return. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “I think he only trained twice now, missed quite a lot in pre-season. But if you looked at our bench against Palace, I think there were three players that were 20 years old or younger. So, there is a possibility that Joe might be on the bench but I have to look at the numbers and who we’re going to take.”

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley was absent for the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace on penalties. The right-back was also not spotted in training earlier this week, which means that he is a doubt. Frimpong, who scored at Wembley, is likely to make his Premier League debut.

Slot also has a decision to make over Kostas Tsimikas. The left-back was surprisingly omitted from the Community Shield squad, having played against Athletic Bilbao in a friendly six days earlier. Tsimikas' future is uncertain after Liverpool purchased Kerkez for £40 million from Bournemouth. With Andy Robertson remaining at Anfield, Tsimikas has been relegated to third choice.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest showed interest in the Greece international earlier in the window, while Leeds United have also been linked. However, Leeds have bought Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille for £10 million. Slot may have to decide whether to recall Tsimikas, who did train earlier this week.

Ryan Gravenberch, who operates in the defensive midfield role, is definitely ruled out. Liverpool’s first choice player in the number-six position has to serve a suspension after being sent-off on the final day of last season.