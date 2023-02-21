Liverpool could be open to transfer offers for international defender

Liverpool could be willing to allow left-back Kostas Tsimikas to leave in the summer. The Greek international scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup final shootout last season and has been a reliable back-up for Andy Robertson since joining the club in 2021.
However, he’s struggled to displace the Scottish full-back and has found his playing time limited.
According to David Lynch, speaking on the Born n’ Red channel, Tsimikas’ contract situation at Liverpool is one to keep an eye on and should a decent offer arrive, the club could consider it.
Having signed for a fee around £11 million, his curent contract expires in 2025 an the Reds would be looking to double that fee in any sale.
Tsimikas’ best form has come in the Champions League this season, where he’s managed three assists and started four of the six group games ahead of Robertson. Although he has only started once since the World Cup.
With five assists across 20 appearances this season, he is a very good backup option and he’s well versed in manager Jurgen Klopp’s system and how to operate within it. Nevertheless, Robertson is primed to be the number one choice for at least the next few years and Tsimikas may believe he can secure first-team football elsewhere.
Whereas his defensive stats do leave a lot to be desired, his attacking and passing stats illustrate a very gifted attacking full-back. According to FBref, Tsimikas places between the 98th-99th percentiles for all defenders in Europe for progressive passes received, assists per90, touches in the opposition area, shot-creating actions and progressive carries - his technical ability is there for all to see.