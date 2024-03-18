Injured Liverpool player heads off on international duty as Reds could be set for double boost

Ibrahima Konate was absent for Liverpool in their FA Cup loss against Man Utd.
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
France's defender Ibrahima Konate arrives to take part in the French team's preparation for upcoming friendly football matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on March 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)France's defender Ibrahima Konate arrives to take part in the French team's preparation for upcoming friendly football matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on March 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
France's defender Ibrahima Konate arrives to take part in the French team's preparation for upcoming friendly football matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on March 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has met up with France's squad during the international break.

That's despite the Liverpool defender missing Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United. Konate was absent for the 4-3 extra-time defeat by Erik ten Hag's side.

It was the third game that the centre-back was absent for, having pulled up in a 5-1 routing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 first leg. Ahead of the United clash, Klopp admitted that Konate was likely to miss the encounter. He did not train on Friday when the Liverpool manager addressed the media. Klopp said: "Ibou didn’t train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow but it will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose, but we don’t know."

But Konate has reported for France duty today. He has been spotted arriving at their Clairefontaine base. Whether Konate can feature for France in their friendlies against Germany (Saturday 23 March) and Chile (Tuesday 26 March) remains to be seen.

However, it bodes well that he could be back for Liverpool when the season restarts against Brighton on Sunday 31 March. Klopp has also stated that Curtis Jones, who has missed the past month with an ankle injury, might also make his return for the visit of the Seagulls.

