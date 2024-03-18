France's defender Ibrahima Konate arrives to take part in the French team's preparation for upcoming friendly football matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on March 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has met up with France's squad during the international break.

That's despite the Liverpool defender missing Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United. Konate was absent for the 4-3 extra-time defeat by Erik ten Hag's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the third game that the centre-back was absent for, having pulled up in a 5-1 routing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 first leg. Ahead of the United clash, Klopp admitted that Konate was likely to miss the encounter. He did not train on Friday when the Liverpool manager addressed the media. Klopp said: "Ibou didn’t train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow but it will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose, but we don’t know."

But Konate has reported for France duty today. He has been spotted arriving at their Clairefontaine base. Whether Konate can feature for France in their friendlies against Germany (Saturday 23 March) and Chile (Tuesday 26 March) remains to be seen.