Injured Liverpool player heads off on international duty as Reds could be set for double boost
Ibrahima Konate has met up with France's squad during the international break.
That's despite the Liverpool defender missing Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United. Konate was absent for the 4-3 extra-time defeat by Erik ten Hag's side.
It was the third game that the centre-back was absent for, having pulled up in a 5-1 routing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 first leg. Ahead of the United clash, Klopp admitted that Konate was likely to miss the encounter. He did not train on Friday when the Liverpool manager addressed the media. Klopp said: "Ibou didn’t train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow but it will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose, but we don’t know."
But Konate has reported for France duty today. He has been spotted arriving at their Clairefontaine base. Whether Konate can feature for France in their friendlies against Germany (Saturday 23 March) and Chile (Tuesday 26 March) remains to be seen.
However, it bodes well that he could be back for Liverpool when the season restarts against Brighton on Sunday 31 March. Klopp has also stated that Curtis Jones, who has missed the past month with an ankle injury, might also make his return for the visit of the Seagulls.