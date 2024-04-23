'Not available' - Liverpool could be set for title race blow as key man doubtful
Kopites will be cheering on Chelsea this evening as they hope that Arsenal drop points in the Premier League title race.
The battle to be crowned champions remains a three-way tug-of-war as the 2023-24 season reaches a crescendo. Liverpool got over their mini dip in form by bouncing back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Fulham last weekend.
That moved the Reds ahead of Manchester City, who were not in league action as they reached the FA Cup final with a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea, and level on points with Arsenal.
With five fixtures remaining, Liverpool's aspirations of winning the Premier League in Jurgen Klopp's final campaign are no longer in their own hands. Arsenal have a superior goal difference of +8 which is a gap that appears insurmountable. But the Reds are within striking distance if the Gunners and City slip up.
Arsenal have a tricky fixture this evening when they face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's side have stuttered throughout the term but have been in decent form of late. They're unbeaten in their previous eight league games and were unlucky to have been defeated by City at Wembley, with Nicolas Jackson guilty of spurning several decent chances.
A triumph for Chelsea would see them move up to seventh and into the European places so there is plenty on the line. However, the Blues are braced to be without talisman Cole Palmer in what would be a huge blow.
Palmer has enjoyed a magnificent maiden season at Stamford Bridge and leading the race for the Golden Boot along with Erling Haaland on 20 goals. But the 21-year-old has been ill ahead of the Arsenal clash and did not train yesterday, making him a doubt.
Pochetinno said: “It is a good challenge in case Palmer is not available. It’s a good challenge for the team-mates. If I am a team-mate of Cole Palmer in his position or a similar position, I am going to be motivated to go there tomorrow and show this is Chelsea Football Club, not Cole Palmer Football Club.”
On the potential of Palmer being absent, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “We have no control over their player’s availability. We can only control ours. Whoever they put out there, when you look at the squad they have, the quality they have, it’s great. I think they’re doing very, very well. I think they’re doing much better than people talk and it will be a tough match for sure.”
