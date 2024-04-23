Andy Robertson of Liverpool competing with Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Kopites will be cheering on Chelsea this evening as they hope that Arsenal drop points in the Premier League title race.

The battle to be crowned champions remains a three-way tug-of-war as the 2023-24 season reaches a crescendo. Liverpool got over their mini dip in form by bouncing back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Fulham last weekend.

That moved the Reds ahead of Manchester City, who were not in league action as they reached the FA Cup final with a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea, and level on points with Arsenal.

With five fixtures remaining, Liverpool's aspirations of winning the Premier League in Jurgen Klopp's final campaign are no longer in their own hands. Arsenal have a superior goal difference of +8 which is a gap that appears insurmountable. But the Reds are within striking distance if the Gunners and City slip up.

Arsenal have a tricky fixture this evening when they face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's side have stuttered throughout the term but have been in decent form of late. They're unbeaten in their previous eight league games and were unlucky to have been defeated by City at Wembley, with Nicolas Jackson guilty of spurning several decent chances.

A triumph for Chelsea would see them move up to seventh and into the European places so there is plenty on the line. However, the Blues are braced to be without talisman Cole Palmer in what would be a huge blow.

Palmer has enjoyed a magnificent maiden season at Stamford Bridge and leading the race for the Golden Boot along with Erling Haaland on 20 goals. But the 21-year-old has been ill ahead of the Arsenal clash and did not train yesterday, making him a doubt.

Pochetinno said: “It is a good challenge in case Palmer is not available. It’s a good challenge for the team-mates. If I am a team-mate of Cole Palmer in his position or a similar position, I am going to be motivated to go there tomorrow and show this is Chelsea Football Club, not Cole Palmer Football Club.”