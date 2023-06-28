Arsenal have made an offer for Declan Rice which could impact Liverpool’s transfer business.

Arsenal have lodged a colossal bid for Declan Rice, according to reports.

The midfielder is expected to depart West Ham United in this summer’s transfer window. Rice has come through the academy ranks at the Hammers, making a total of 245 appearances and scoring 15 goals - culminating in the club winning the Europa Conference League last season.

But Rice, a regular for England, has previously made it no secret that he has ambitions to play in the Champions League like many of his Three Lions team-mates.

The 24-year-old has been linked to a swathe of top clubs. Premier League and European champions Manchester City are said to have already made an offer of up to £90 million for Rice. But Arsenal have proposed to pay a staggering £100 million plus £5 million in add-odds, Sky Sports reports.

If accepted, it would smash the Gunners’ record transfer fee, having signed Nicolas Pepe for £72 million four years ago. Certainly, Mikel Arteta’s side are showing that the former Chelsea youngster is their primary midfield target this summer.

And that could be a boost for Liverpool in their pursuit of new additions in the engine room. Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton for £35 million but at least one more player who operates in the middle of the park is set to arrive at Anfield.

One of the names linked with a switch to the Reds is Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old is expected to leave Southampton after just one year following their relegation from the Premier League.