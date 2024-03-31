Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool look set to welcome back Ibrahima Konate for their clash against Brighton today (14.00 BST).

The defender has missed the Reds' previous three games after suffering an injury in a 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League earlier this month.

Konate made a playing return for France during the international break, however. Upon his return to Merseyside, the centre-back did not train with the rest of the squad on Thursday but Jurgen Klopp confirmed he was given an extra rest day.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is another who could be back. The midfielder has been absent since suffering an ankle injury in a 4-1 win at Burnley on 17 February. Jones was due to train on Friday, although Klopp could not confirm the academy product would be back in the squad.

Andy Robertson is doubtful after coming off in Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland. The results of the left-back's scan have revealed his issue is not serious but may not feature. However, Darwin Nunez is ready to feature.

The striker suffered a hamstring issue in Liverpool's 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United before the international break and pulled out of Uruguay duty.

Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: "Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day so we will see. He will not train today but it’s not as bad. So that’s fine.

“Curtis, I am not sure if he is available [for Sunday], but in training. Ibou was an extra rest day [on Thursday], nothing else.

“[Nunez] is fine. He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back partially and since then he is in full training.”