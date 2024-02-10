Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on February 08, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be without eight players when they face Burnley in the Premier League today.

The Reds have been hit by a fresh injury blow with Thiago Alcantara returning to the treatment table. The midfielder made his first appearance in nine months when coming off the bench in the 85th minute of Sunday's 3-1 loss at Arsenal - but suffered a fresh muscle injury.

Meanwhile, hamstrung pair Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are again unavailable while Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) is still to return to training. Joel Matip and Ben Doak (both knee) are long-term casualties.

Liverpool must cope without key centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who serves a one-match ban after being sent off at Arsenal. In addition, Conor Bradley continues to be given compassionate leave following the sad death of his father. The 20-year-old right-back could return to training next week but there is no rush and he'll be granted as much time as he needs.

Kostas Tsimikas is back in training, having missed the past six weeks with a broken collarbone. But it remains to be seen whether the left-back has been given the green light to return to match action.