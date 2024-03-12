Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool face another double-header this week as they prepare for fixtures against Sparta Prague and Manchester United.

Certainly, the Reds will be still high on adrenalin after their thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield. The encounter means that the Premier League title race remains razor-thin with one point between Arsenal, who lead Liverpool on goal difference, and Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily for Jurgen Klopp's side, their clash against Sparta in the Europa League last-16 second leg at Anfield is firmly in their hands. Liverpool earned a 5-1 victory in the opening clash in the Czech capital, meaning one foot is through the quarter-final door.

As a result, Klopp could make several changes to his Liverpool team ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final against fierce rivals United at Old Trafford. Here's an early look at who could come into the line-up.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Caoimhin Kelleher had another fine game against City. The biggest compliment for him is that fans aren't worried how long Alisson may be ruled out for. However, Klopp may be wary that the Republic of Ireland could need a rest - mentally more than anything - after playing eight successive games.

That could mean that Adrian gets his first outing since the victory over Man City in the Community Shield in July 2022. However, 20-year-old Fabian Mrozek is also an option, having saved a late penalty to earn Liverpool under-21s a 0-0 draw at Reading. Mrozek, a Poland youth international, is still to make his senior debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is unlikely that Ibrahima Konate is risked as he comes back from an injury suffered in the first leg. Klopp isn't awash with defenders as Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold (both knee) remain absent while 17-year-old Amara Nallo, who was on the bench against City, is not eligible because of squad rules.

It could mean that Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah continue in the heart of the rearguard although Joe Gomez could be shifted into the middle. It is likely that Kostas Tsimikas features at left-back while on the right-hand side, Gomez could play or Conor Bradley may keep his spot.

Midfield

Options are also thin as Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch (both ankle), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (other) are on the treatment table. Wataru Endo and goalscorer Alexis Mac Allister were both magnificent against City yet played full games. Dominik Szoboszlai came off after an hour and although he's not long back from injury, may feature for the opening 45 minutes.

Bobby Clark was excellent off the bench in the first leg so could be handed his latest start and fellow 19-year-old James McConnell is an option to feature in the number-six role.

Forwards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp resisted starting Mo Salah against City. Liverpool's talisman is continuing to work back from a hamstring injury so Harvey Elliott continued on the right wing. Elliott has put in incredible shifts during Salah's absence and deserves a rest, while it is the perfect game for the Egypt international to be reintroduced from the outset.

A start for Cody Gakpo spearheading the attack is in the offing after his 14-minute cameo last weekend. Luis Diaz enjoyed a bittersweet performance as he tormented City throughout the encounter but missed several good chances.

The berth on the left to replace Diaz intriguing, with three teenage options available. Lewis Koumas scored on his debut in the FA Cup win over Southampton while fellow 18-year-old came off the bench to bag a brace. Danns has missed the past two games after suffering concussion in a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

There is also the option to play Kaide Gordon, who has completed two 90-minute outings for the under-21s after missing the entirety of last season because of injury.